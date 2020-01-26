UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Accuses Haftar Of Violating Ceasefire Agreement In Libya

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Erdogan Accuses Haftar of Violating Ceasefire Agreement in Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar of the Libyan National Army continued to violate the ceasefire regime established in Libya.

"Haftar ignores the peace efforts made in Moscow and Berlin," Erdogan told reporters before flying to Algeria for a state visit.

Erdogan also blasted Syrian President Bashar Assad for breaking agreements on Idlib.

Libya is currently divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's Libyan National Army, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in the west.

On January 19, participants of the Berlin conference on Libya called on the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire talks and urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach the truce agreement.

The UN also called for an establishment of a 5+5 military committee, which will be tasked with monitoring the ceasefire's implementation, and both sides of the conflict have agreed to it.

The situation in the province of Idlib ” the last stronghold of militants in Syria ” has escalated since December 19 when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On January 9, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.

