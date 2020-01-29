Erdogan accuses Russia of 'not honouring' Syria agreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Moscow of "not honouring" agreements made with Ankara for northwestern Syria where Russian and Syrian warplanes have increased their bombardment, in remarks published Wednesday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Moscow of "not honouring" agreements made with Ankara for northwestern Syria where Russian and Syrian warplanes have increased their bombardment, in remarks published Wednesday.

"There have been agreements made with Russia. If Russia honours these agreements, we will do the same. But right now, unfortunately, Russia is not honouring these agreements," Erdogan said, quoted by the Hurriyet daily.

Despite being on opposite sides of the war, Damascus ally Moscow and rebel supporter Ankara have worked closely to resolve the conflict.

This was a rare critical remark from Erdogan who has often sought to keep good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin since a 2016 rapprochement.

But violence has raged in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in spite of a 2018 Turkey-Russia agreement signed to prevent a full-scale Syrian offensive.

The deal was made in the Russian resort of Sochi.

There have been numerous ceasefires for the region home to some three million people, including one sponsored by Moscow and Ankara earlier this month.