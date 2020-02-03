Erdogan Accuses Russia of Turning Blind Eye to 'Aggression' of Syrian Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Russia of ignoring the alleged aggression of Syrian government forces in Idlib after Turkish military came under fire in the province.

Earlier in the day, five Turkish troops were killed in Syrian government forces' strike in Idlib, according to Erdogan. Prior to that, Ankara repeatedly accused Damascus of violating the Russia-Turkey deal on the demilitarized zone in Idlib and threatened with military force unless the situation changed. Damascus, in turn, defends its right to retaliate against continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in Idlib.

"The developments unfolding in Idlib every passing day are becoming more and more difficult to bare.

We have shown much patience, and the [Syrian government] regime ” unfortunately with Russia turning a blind eye ” is engaged in aggression through barrel bombs and howitzer fire," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After Monday's events, Turkey is "definitely determined to engage in an air or land response to do what is necessary," he added.

"We will have them [Syrian government forces] pay for what has been done," the Turkish leader stated.

According to Erdogan, about 1 million refugees are current "marching" from Idlib toward the Turkish border amid the escalation in the region.

The press conference was broadcast by Turkey's TRT World.