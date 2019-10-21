UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Accuses The West Of 'standing By Terrorists' In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Erdogan accuses the West of 'standing by terrorists' in Syria

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday lashed out at Western states for failing to support Turkey's operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters, accusing them of "standing by terrorists".

"Can you imagine the whole West stood by the terrorists and all attacked us including NATO member states and European Union countries," Erdogan said in Istanbul.

