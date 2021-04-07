UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition Of Trying To Justify Admirals Defending Montreux Treaty

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition of Trying to Justify Admirals Defending Montreux Treaty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) of attempting to justify retired admirals for publishing a collective letter in defense of the Montreux convention determining the status of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which Erdogan says resembles a coup

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday accused the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) of attempting to justify retired admirals for publishing a collective letter in defense of the Montreux convention determining the status of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which Erdogan says resembles a coup.

On Sunday, more than a hundred retired Turkish admirals published a letter calling on Ankara to stay in the convention amid the country's plans to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, which would not be covered by the treaty. The admirals also advocated keeping the current constitution, while Erdogan is calling for development of a new one. On Monday, 10 of the retired admirals had reportedly been detained. The CHP and the Homeland Movement responded by decrying the arrests.

"There are members of the CHP and those who are in the party's leadership among these admirals.

The CHP tries to justify the letter that resembles a coup. Those who downplay the significance of this letter are themselves putschists. We are accused of calling all [of them] traitors and terrorists. Of course, those who are close to the terrorists are displeased that we call them so," Erdogan told lawmakers.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 in an attempt to guarantee freedom of passage through the two straits for merchant ships of all countries, both in peace and wartime. As for warships, the rules differ for the Black Sea nations and others there are significant restrictions for warships originating from non-Black Sea countries.

After the letter was published, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted that the implementation of the Istanbul Canal project did not mean that Turkey would abandon the convention. Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan reaffirmed commitment to both the Istanbul Canal project and compliance with the convention.

Related Topics

Turkey Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Khawla Al Mulla sheds light on SCFA&#039;s 2022 st ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government to employ biometric face recognitio ..

24 minutes ago

Body found in University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

56 seconds ago

UK medicines regulator to hold press conference on ..

58 seconds ago

SCKP approves 41 species of seeds for cultivation

1 minute ago

CEEJ officials elected unopposed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.