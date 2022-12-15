Erdogan Accuses US, Allied Forces of Shipping Arms to PKK Militants in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused the United States and its allies of shipping arms, munition, transport and other military equipment to forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey.

"Where does this terrorist organization (the PKK) get most support from? From coalition forces... But we are telling especially the US that if you keep shipping thousands of trucks filled with weapons, munition, vehicles and equipment to these terrorist organizations, we will take care of ourselves," Erdogan told reporters following his trip to Turkmenistan.

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the PKK and its armed wing, the People's Defense Units, in northern Syria and Iraq. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting a ground operation soon.

According to Turkish media, the US continues to support the PKK by resuming joint patrols in northern Syria and arming them in areas where the Turkish forces are going to conduct a ground military operation.