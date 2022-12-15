UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Accuses US, Allied Forces Of Shipping Arms To PKK Militants In Syria

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Erdogan Accuses US, Allied Forces of Shipping Arms to PKK Militants in Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused the United States and its allies of shipping arms, munition, transport and other military equipment to forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey.

"Where does this terrorist organization (the PKK) get most support from? From coalition forces... But we are telling especially the US that if you keep shipping thousands of trucks filled with weapons, munition, vehicles and equipment to these terrorist organizations, we will take care of ourselves," Erdogan told reporters following his trip to Turkmenistan.

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the PKK and its armed wing, the People's Defense Units, in northern Syria and Iraq. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting a ground operation soon.

According to Turkish media, the US continues to support the PKK by resuming joint patrols in northern Syria and arming them in areas where the Turkish forces are going to conduct a ground military operation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Iraq Vehicles Ankara Turkmenistan United States Tayyip Erdogan November Media From

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

52 minutes ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.