Erdogan Accuses US of Failure to Ensure Kurdish Troops Withdrawal From Northern Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the United States was conducting joint patrols with Kurdish militia in the security zone in northern Syria, which contradicts the US-Turkish arrangements on Kurdish forces' withdrawal.

"Today, we started our second joint patrol as part of the agreement with Russia. Unfortunately, the United States is holding separate patrols with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group. However, they were expected to leave! How will the United States explain this? There is no such a thing in our agreement," Erdogan told reporters.

On October 17, days after the start of the Turkish military operation against Kurdish militia in northern Syria, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of YPG forces from the Turkish border area.

As the five-day truce came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area. Turkey and Russia have since begun joint patrols along the border.