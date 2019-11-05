UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Accuses US Of Failure To Ensure Kurdish Troops Withdrawal From Northern Syria

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Erdogan Accuses US of Failure to Ensure Kurdish Troops Withdrawal From Northern Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the United States was conducting joint patrols with Kurdish militia in the security zone in northern Syria, which contradicts the US-Turkish arrangements on Kurdish forces' withdrawal.

"Today, we started our second joint patrol as part of the agreement with Russia. Unfortunately, the United States is holding separate patrols with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group. However, they were expected to leave! How will the United States explain this? There is no such a thing in our agreement," Erdogan told reporters.

On October 17, days after the start of the Turkish military operation against Kurdish militia in northern Syria, Ankara and Washington reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of YPG forces from the Turkish border area.

As the five-day truce came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a memorandum that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the border area. Turkey and Russia have since begun joint patrols along the border.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Washington Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

1 hour ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

2 hours ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.