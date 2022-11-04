Erdogan Accuses West of Ignoring Famine in Africa

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The West teaches the rest of the world humanity but turns a blind eye to hunger in Africa, which is an issue that has become especially obvious within the implementation of the grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"The indifference of Western institutions and countries, which lecture the rest of the world on human rights and freedom every time they open their mouths, to this situation (famine in Africa) is especially shameful," Erdogan told the 2022 MUSIAD Expo international trade exhibition, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

This demonstrates a mentality based on "the definition of Europe as a garden and the rest of the world as wild grass," the Turkish president said.

"We know how this distorted perspective, dividing people by language, skin color and country, has led our world to a disaster," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on the possibility of sending Russian grain and fertilizer to starving African countries for free.

"Putin told me: 'Let's send this grain to these countries for free.' We agreed," Erdogan said.

On July 22, a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations was signed by Ukraine and Russia to unblock shipments of grain, food and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. In early September, Putin said that almost all grain exported from Ukraine was being sent not to African countries in need but the European Union.

Russia suspended its participation in the deal for several days earlier this week after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Bay of Sevastopol. Erdogan solicited Moscow's return to the deal in a phone call with Putin on Wednesday. The Russian leader announced Moscow's readiness to supply the poorest countries with the entire volume of grain intended for them under the grain deal, for free.