Erdogan Admits Possibility of Rescheduling Presidential Election in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday admitted that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey set for June 18 could be rescheduled to an earlier date

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday admitted that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey set for June 18 could be rescheduled to an earlier date.

"You understand better than anyone else the importance of the 2023 elections, whose date we will clarify, perhaps in light of seasonal circumstances," Erdogan said at a party meeting.