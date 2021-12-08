Erdogan Again Proposes to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday once again proposed to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in any format.

"Turkey is ready to provide support in order to reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which have escalated in recent weeks, and to establish a channel of dialogue.

With the consent of both parties, we can offer assistance, mediation or support in any format. Of course, we are ready to do everything in our power without hesitation for the sake of peace in the area," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.