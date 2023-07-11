Open Menu

Erdogan Agrees To Promptly Forward Sweden's NATO Membership Bid To Parliament -Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to forward the NATO accession protocol for Sweden to the parliament for ratification as soon as possible, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"I have just had a constructive meeting with President Erdogan and (Swedish) Prime Minister Kristersson. I am glad to announce that as a result President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

