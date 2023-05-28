UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Ahead Of Kilicdaroglu By Over 5 Points After 91% Ballot Boxes Counted -State Media

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Erdogan Ahead of Kilicdaroglu by Over 5 Points After 91% Ballot Boxes Counted -State Media

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Initial results of Turkey's runoff election show incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leading his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by over 5 percentage points, with votes from 91.55% of ballot boxes processed, the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster reported.

Erdogan got 52.61% of the vote versus Kilicdaroglu with 47.39%, the report said.

