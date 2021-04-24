UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition Of Armenian Genocide, Joint Response - Reports

Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:38 PM

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Armenian Genocide, Joint Response - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about US President Joe Biden's statement on the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, as well as the joint response by Ankara and Baku, the NTV broadcaster reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday had a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about US President Joe Biden's statement on the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, as well as the joint response by Ankara and Baku, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, Biden used the word "genocide" to describe the persecution of the Armenian people by the Ottoman authorities in his Armenian Remembrance Day statement, prompting objections from both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

