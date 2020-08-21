UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Announces Biggest Gas Discovery 'in Turkey's History' In Black Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:49 PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey had made its biggest-ever discovery of natural gas after completing new exploration work in the Black Sea

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey had made its biggest-ever discovery of natural gas after completing new exploration work in the Black Sea.

Erdogan said the 320-billion-cubic-metre deep sea find was made at a site Turkish vessels began exploring last month, adding that he hoped to see the first gas reach Turkish consumers in 2023.

