Erdogan Announces Biggest Gas Discovery 'in Turkey's History' In Black Sea
Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:49 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey had made its biggest-ever discovery of natural gas after completing new exploration work in the Black Sea.
Erdogan said the 320-billion-cubic-metre deep sea find was made at a site Turkish vessels began exploring last month, adding that he hoped to see the first gas reach Turkish consumers in 2023.