Erdogan Announces Closure of Restaurants, Weekend Curfew Due to COVID-19

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the imposition of a partial curfew on weekends, as well as the closure of cafes and restaurants across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In connection with the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country, it was decided at a government meeting to close cafes and restaurants, except for take-out work, and cinemas until the end of the year, as well as to introduce a partial curfew on weekends with a ban on going out from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m, "Erdogan told reporters.

He added that education in schools would be conducted remotely until the end of the year, and sporting events would be held without spectators.