Erdogan Announces Complete Lifting Of Coronavirus-Related Curfew In Turkey From July 1

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:57 PM

Erdogan Announces Complete Lifting of Coronavirus-Related Curfew in Turkey From July 1

The curfew imposed in Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic will be completely lifted from July 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The curfew imposed in Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic will be completely lifted from July 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The Turkish authorities have eased anti-coronavirus measures from June 1 the curfew was reduced to a period from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

, and a round-the-clock quarantine was introduced on Sundays. Cafes and restaurants began to receive customers, gyms were reopened, and weddings were allowed.

"Today, we made a decisionat a government meeting: from July 1, the curfew will be completely canceled. State institutions are returning to normal working hours. Age restrictions on the use of public transport are canceled," Erdogan said in a televised address.

