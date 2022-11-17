Erdogan Announces Extension of Grain Deal by 120 Days

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the grain deal will be extended for another 120 days.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the grain deal would be extended for another 120 days. A source in Istanbul familiar with the talks confirmed the extension to Sputnik.

However, another source familiar with the talks told Sputnik that no decision had been made yet, adding that it is expected later on Thursday.

"As a result of the quadripartite negotiations held in Turkey, the Black Sea grain corridor agreement has been extended by 120 days from November 19, 2022, in accordance with the decision taken between Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan tweeted.