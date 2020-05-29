UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Announces Lifting Ban On Intercity Trips From June 1 Amid Decline In COVID Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:12 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday lifting of a number of restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic starting from June 1, stating that people will be allowed to move between cities, while restaurants, pools, beaches and gyms will also be reopened

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday lifting of a number of restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic starting from June 1, stating that people will be allowed to move between cities, while restaurants, pools, beaches and gyms will also be reopened.

"From June 1, the ban on travel between cities is completely lifted, restaurants, beaches, swimming pools, gyms, museums, parks fully resume operations, and state institutions also start working in full. The ban on going outside for children under 18 and the elderly over 65 will remain, but they will be able to leave their homes on certain days," Erdogan said in a video address to the nation.

The president added that people would be still obligated to wear protective masks in public places and observe social distance.

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said earlier in the day that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose by 1,035 to 159,797 within the past 24 hours, while 34 patients died taking the death toll to 4,431. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Turkey registered 948 new COVID-19 cases that marked the lowest daily increment since March 25.

