Erdogan Announces Lockdown in Turkey From April 29 to May 17 Due to Coronavirus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a lockdown in the country from April 29 to May 17 due to the situation with the coronavirus.

The daily increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in Turkey on April 16 has hit a new high since the beginning of the pandemic at 63,082. On April 21, the highest daily death toll of 362 was recorded. Russia, due to the severe epidemiological situation in Turkey, limited air traffic with this country from April 15 to June 1.

"As a result of the measures, we began to receive results.

To return to normal life after Ramadan, we need to reduce the number of new cases to 5,000 per day. Otherwise, we will not be able to return to tourism activities. From 19:00 on April 29 to 5:00 on May 17 a complete lockdown is introduced," Erdogan said in a televised address following a cabinet meeting.

According to the president, trips between cities will be possible only with permission, the lockdown will also affect hotels.

"All offices will be closed, only emergency services and production facilities, where the process cannot be stopped, will work," Erdogan said.