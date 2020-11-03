UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Announces New Restrictions On Catering Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:25 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions on restaurants, theaters, cinemas, swimming pools and hairdressers amid the coronavirus pandemic, now they can only work until 10 p.m

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions on restaurants, theaters, cinemas, swimming pools and hairdressers amid the coronavirus pandemic, now they can only work until 10 p.m.

"We must strictly observe mask regime, social distance and hygiene measures.

In addition, we are introducing flexible working hours in government agencies and the private sector. The open hours of cafes, restaurants, wedding salons, theaters, cinemas, swimming pools, hairdressing salons are limited until 22.00," Erdogan said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier that the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey had reached its second peak. The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection on Friday was 2,322, highest since late April.

