Erdogan Announces Possible Cooperation With Russia on Military Planes, Engines

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that Ankara might cooperate with Moscow on military planes, engines, warships and submarines.

"The process of (acquiring anti-aircraft weapon system) S-400 continues, we are not talking about steps back.

We also discussed how we can move the cooperation forward. For example, what can be done in terms of producing military aircraft and engines for them. If we succeed, then we will take joint steps with the engines. We can work together on the construction of ships, up to submarines. I hope we will take joint steps here too," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.