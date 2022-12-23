Erdogan Announces Preparations of Reforms to Improve Turkish Government

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Reforms are being prepared in Turkey to strengthen the executive branch of the government and improve the work of the legislative and executive systems in the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"New reforms are planned in Turkey next year to improve the branches of government. The reforms will increase the efficiency of the executive branch, and contribute to the work of the legislative and executive systems," Erdogan said in his address to participants of the conference on constitutional law in the Islamic world, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish leader reportedly added that the steps taken in recent years had guaranteed not only the independence, but also the impartiality of the Turkish judiciary, and thus had eliminated a gap in the country's legal system.

Meanwhile, any departure from the principle of the rule of law will inevitably reduce respect for the branches of the Turkish government, Erdogan was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

In October, Erdogan also promised that a new constitution would be put in place in 2023 when the Turks cerebrate 100 years since the republic's founding. The constitution was last amended in 2017 after a referendum to give Erdogan greater executive powers. The reforms weakened the parliament and transformed Turkey into a presidential republic.

