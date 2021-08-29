UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Announces Relocation Of Turkish Embassy Back To Building In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Erdogan Announces Relocation of Turkish Embassy Back to Building in Kabul

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan was relocated back to its premises in Kabul after it was temporarily stationed at the Kabul airport, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Two weeks ago our embassy was temporarily relocated to the Kabul airport. Yesterday, they [embassy staff] returned to their headquarters in the center of Kabul and resumed their work there.

Our plans are to maintain our diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. We are constantly monitoring the development of the security situation and have options ready just in case. Our priority is the safety of our personnel," Erdogan said as quoted by Turkish NTV broadcaster.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-supported civilian government and the movement gaining control over almost all of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Tayyip Erdogan August Sunday All Government Airport

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

56 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.