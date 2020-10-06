Erdogan Announces Reopening of Coast in Abandoned Disputed Town in North Cyprus

The partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is reopening the coastline of the abandoned town of Varosha (known in Turkey as Maras) for visitors on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

Varosha, once a popular destination, turned into a ghost town after a split of Cyprus following the Turkish invasion in 1974.

Recently, the TRNC has announced plans to reopen the Varosha coast for tourists, despite the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which condemn all resettlement attempts in the area.

"From Thursday, residents of Northern Cyprus will be able to visit the coastline of Maras [Varosha]. Marash should be fully open, but property rights must be respected. The Maras area surely belongs to Northern Cyprus," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar.

According to Cypriot media, Nicosia is concerned with the TRNC's and Turkey's plans to reopen parts of Varosha. Cyprus reportedly plans to contact the UN regarding the situation.

A presidential election is scheduled for October 11 in Northern Cyprus and Tatar is among the candidates.