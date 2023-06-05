UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Appoints Kalin Head Of Turkish Intelligence Organization - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Erdogan Appoints Kalin Head of Turkish Intelligence Organization - Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, the president's office said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, the president's office said on Monday.

Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the MIT, has been appointed as the foreign minister.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Post

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador meets Paraguay&#039;s President-ele ..

UAE ambassador meets Paraguay&#039;s President-elect to discuss areas of joint c ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Urges Online Platforms to Label Content Created ..

EU Urges Online Platforms to Label Content Created by AI - Commission

3 minutes ago
 US House Panel to Launch Contempt Hearings Against ..

US House Panel to Launch Contempt Hearings Against FBI Chief Over Biden Probe Do ..

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal rejects probability of delay in electi ..

Ahsan Iqbal rejects probability of delay in election

3 minutes ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange o ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sout ..

16 minutes ago
 State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Be ..

State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Dema ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.