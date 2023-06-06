Erdogan Appoints Kalin Head of Turkish Intelligence Organization - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, the president's office said on Monday.

Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the MIT, has been appointed as the foreign minister.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Ibrahim Kalin as the head of the National Intelligence Organization," the office said in a statement.