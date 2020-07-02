UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Arrives In Qatar On First Overseas Trip Since Pandemic - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Erdogan Arrives in Qatar on First Overseas Trip Since Pandemic - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Qatar in his first overseas working trip since the onset of the pandemic, Qatar news Agency reported Thursday.

A day prior, QNA reported that Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would host Erdogan for discussions in "strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments."

Erdogan's came replete with high-level dignitaries including Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and National Intelligence Organisation head Hakan Fidan.

Relations between the two countries have been developing at a breakneck speed in recent years, with Turkey setting up a military base in Qatar on the back of its Gulf blockade in 2017.

The two leaders also back the Libyan Government of National Accord in its protracted power struggle in the North African nation.

Qatar is also widely regarded as having extended support to Syrian opposition groups, from moderate to radical, who are now within Turkey's sphere of influence.

