Erdogan Arrives in Tehran Ahead of Meeting With Putin - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Iran, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the trilateral summit of the heads of states-guarantors of the Astana peace process on Syria, Turkish media reported on Monday.

Last Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin will travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit on Syria with Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Turkish newspaper Star, Iran's Petroleum Minister Javad Owji, Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Farazmand, Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Ors and other senior officials greeted Erdogan at the Mehrabad International Airport.

The Turkish president is reported to have brought a whole cohort of ministers with him, including Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, as well as ministers of industry, trade, finance and youth.