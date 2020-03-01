UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Asks Macron For NATO Support For Turkey's Actions In Syria's Idlib - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip has called for NATO support for Ankara's activity in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib during the recent phone talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Turkey's presidential office said on Saturday.

"During phone talks, [Erdogan and Macron] have discussed the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem, relations between Turkey and France and regional issues. President Erdogan said that the Syrian regime paid a heavy price for the odious attack on our military in Idlib. He expressed his desire to clearly and concretely see NATO solidarity not only in rhetoric but also at the level of action," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the humanitarian crisis will only deteriorate if attacks by the Syrian government troops are not stopped. The president added that the influx of migrants would naturally affect borders between Turkey and Europe.

Within the context, he called on the EU to comply with its obligations regarding refugees and support Turkey by fairly sharing responsibilities.

The presidential office added that Ankara expected certain proposals from France and other European countries regarding Syrian refugees, as it was a common issue for the region.

Fighting in Idlib escalated this week after jihadists attacked Syrian government troops, prompting clashes in which over 30 Turkish personnel died. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military, which should not have been at the positions held by the terrorists, also came under attack.

The escalation of the situation prompted a new wave of Syrian refugees seeking safe places. in neighboring countries, including Turkey. As a result, on Saturday, Erdogan announced that his country was opening its border with Europe for Syrian refugees, saying that EU support for refugees in Turkey was coming in too slowly.

