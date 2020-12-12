Erdogan Asks Turkish Parliament to Prolong Troops' Presence in Libya - Reports

The Turkish parliament has received a request from the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Libya for another 18 months, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Turkish parliament has received a request from the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Libya for another 18 months, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

Turkey deployed troops to Libya in January under an agreement it signed with one of the Libyan rival administrations, the Government of national Accord (GNA).

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The GNA and the rival force known as the Libyan National Army (LNA) control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based Libyan parliament is aligned with the LNA.

Turkey's military presence in Libya on one of the sides has prompted several countries to accuse Ankara of violation of the internationally-agreed Libyan arms embargo. France, in particular, has described Turkey's interference in Libya as "destructive" for the potential peace process, while the United Arab Emirates warned Ankara of consequences in the case it does not withdraw.