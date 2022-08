Erdogan, Assad May Meet at SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Turkish and Syrian presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad may meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in September, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin invited him to the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan in September.

The news agency said Putin invited Erdogan to attend the SCO meeting in Uzbekistan and also asked Assad to take part in that meeting.