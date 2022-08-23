UrduPoint.com

Erdogan-Assad Meeting At SCO Summit In Uzbekistan Not Planned - Turkish Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, are not planned to meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources, that the presidents may meet on the sidelines of the summit in September.

"No, there is no (such plan). Assad is not invited to (the summit)," Cavusoglu told the Haber Global broadcaster.

