Erdogan Backs Conduct Of International Conference On Eastmed With Turkish Cypriots

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Erdogan Backs Conduct of International Conference on Eastmed With Turkish Cypriots

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a video conference talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel, approved the holding of an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of Turkish Cypriots, the Turkish leader's administration said in a statement.

"During the talks, the Turkish president expressed confidence that a regional conference on the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of Turkish Cypriots and all interested parties will benefit everyone and take positive decisions. It was noted that Turkey and Greece were ready to start 'exploratory' talks," the statement says.

Erdogan expressed gratitude for the mediation efforts of Germany, adding that "much depends on the position of Greece."

In recent weeks, relations between Athens and Ankara have sharply deteriorated due to Turkey's seismic surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area that Greece considers its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Greek Armed Forces were put on high alert. Turkey is also conducting research in the area that Cyprus considers its EEZ.

Greece and Turkey accuse each other of signing illegal agreements on the delimitation of maritime zones that do not take into account the interests of the other side.

