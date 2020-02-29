UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Banks On Astana Talks To Break Idlib Impasse

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

Erdogan Banks on Astana Talks to Break Idlib Impasse

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, on Saturday, that Astana talks featuring their countries and Russia should be continued to achieve peace in Syria's Idlib

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, on Saturday, that Astana talks featuring their countries and Russia should be continued to achieve peace in Syria's Idlib.

"This dialogue was very productive. We must continue it to achieve a lasting peace," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Iranian president's office.

Erdogan added that he was concerned about the future of the Astana process, which allows the trio to discuss events in Syria. He said that the fighting in its northwestern region should stop.

Rouhani said that proximity of radical jihadist forces and civilians in Idlib complicated the process of taking the situation there under control.

"On the one hand, we need to protect people's lives and on the other to eradicate terrorists," the Iranian president was quoted as saying.

