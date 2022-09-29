Erdogan Believes 'Food Deal' Extension Would Be 'in Common Interest'

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday that it would be "in the common interest" to extend the "food deal".

"Declaring that it is in the common interest to extend the mechanism, which expires in November, President Erdogan said that they continue to work on the uninterrupted export of Russian fertilizers and grain products," the Turkish leader's office said.