Erdogan Believes In Diplomatic Resolution Of Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday expressed confidence that mounting disagreements between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved through diplomatic means and on the basis of the Minsk agreements.

"We sincerely believe that the crisis will be resolved within the framework of the Minsk agreements on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law by peaceful and diplomatic means," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kiev.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated since 2014 when the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbas erupted after a coup in Kiev, and Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum with over 90% of the peninsula's population voting in favor of reunification.

In January 2015, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a statement calling Russia an "aggressor country." Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian party and calls them unacceptable.

Tensions have escalated in recent months as Kiev and the West have accused Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border. Moscow denies claims of the planned invasion of its neighbor, pointing out NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia's security.

