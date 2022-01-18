Erdogan Believes Necessary to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis With Putin

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 08:06 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is convinced that the scenario of military aggression by Russia against Ukraine is baseless, but believes that the Ukrainian crisis should be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said on Tuesday.

"I do not think that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is a realistic scenario. Because Ukraine is an unusual country. Ukraine is a strong country. In addition, for Russia to take this step, it needs to revise the situation around the world and its situation. Azerbaijani President (Ilham) Aliyev was in Ukraine.

Now I will talk to him. Of course, we need to discuss these issues with Putin too," Erdogan told reporters during a trip to Albania.

In recent months, Russia has been accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly planning an invasion, a claim dismissed by Moscow. Russia, in turn, pointed to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. The United States and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to discuss Russian-proposed agreements on mutual security guarantees in Europe.

