Erdogan Believes Negotiations on Ukraine Should Be Given Chance

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asked him to give a chance to talks with Kiev, with Ankara being ready to become a mediator.

"President Erdogan said that in order to pave the way for more positive developments, steps are needed to reduce tensions, and that Russia is expected to take steps to facilitate this process, especially on the issue of the annexation of some regions of Ukraine to Russia. Asking Russian President Putin to give negotiations another chance, President Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to play a mediating role in this process," the Turkish leader's office said.