Erdogan Believes Putin Provided 'Splendid' Response To Biden's Harsh Remarks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Erdogan Believes Putin Provided 'Splendid' Response to Biden's Harsh Remarks

US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin were unacceptable, but the Russian leader came up with an amazing reply, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin were unacceptable, but the Russian leader came up with an amazing reply, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"This is not a statement one could accept and swallow. This statement is not acceptable for a head of state.

He [Putin] is really smart, his answer was splendid," Erdogan told reporters.

In his recent interview with the ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed. On Thursday, Putin said he was wishing Biden well and noted that "it takes one to know one."

