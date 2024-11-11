Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian territories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of pursuing a long-term agenda to settle in Gaza and eliminate Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with the ultimate goal of annexation

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of pursuing a long-term agenda to settle in Gaza and eliminate Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with the ultimate goal of annexation.

Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he alleged that since the onset of Israeli actions in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, approximately 50,000 Palestinians have been killed – 70 percent of whom are women and children.

Erdogan emphasized the necessity of a coordinated international response, calling for the imposition of legal measures against individuals responsible for alleged crimes of genocide in Palestine, in alignment with international law and the United Nations Charter. He stressed that differences in opinion should not impede collective efforts towards justice and accountability.

The Turkish president underscored the need for global support of South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, affirming Turkiye’s readiness to implement concrete and realistic measures to highlight the consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Erdogan also urged the international community to bolster Palestinian statehood, noting that since October 7, nine additional nations have recognized the State of Palestine. He lauded the participation of over 90 countries in the recent global alliance meeting held in Riyadh, which focused on advancing a two-state solution to the conflict.

Concluding his remarks, Erdogan expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit, voicing hope that the summit’s outcomes would contribute to positive change for both Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.