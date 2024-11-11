Erdogan Berates Israel For Long-term Occupation, Annexation Of Palestinian Territories
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of pursuing a long-term agenda to settle in Gaza and eliminate Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with the ultimate goal of annexation
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of pursuing a long-term agenda to settle in Gaza and eliminate Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with the ultimate goal of annexation.
Speaking at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, he alleged that since the onset of Israeli actions in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, approximately 50,000 Palestinians have been killed – 70 percent of whom are women and children.
Erdogan emphasized the necessity of a coordinated international response, calling for the imposition of legal measures against individuals responsible for alleged crimes of genocide in Palestine, in alignment with international law and the United Nations Charter. He stressed that differences in opinion should not impede collective efforts towards justice and accountability.
The Turkish president underscored the need for global support of South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, affirming Turkiye’s readiness to implement concrete and realistic measures to highlight the consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
Erdogan also urged the international community to bolster Palestinian statehood, noting that since October 7, nine additional nations have recognized the State of Palestine. He lauded the participation of over 90 countries in the recent global alliance meeting held in Riyadh, which focused on advancing a two-state solution to the conflict.
Concluding his remarks, Erdogan expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting the summit, voicing hope that the summit’s outcomes would contribute to positive change for both Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..
More Stories From World
-
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountability of unabated Is ..27 minutes ago
-
KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, Lebanon50 minutes ago
-
Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat38 minutes ago
-
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote1 hour ago
-
Middle Eastern leaders stress regional cooperation, collective efforts to prevent wider conflict10 minutes ago
-
10 killed in northeast India police station attack: government10 minutes ago
-
Saudi crown prince says Israel must not attack Iran10 minutes ago
-
China to continue support Pakistan in fighting terrorism: Lin Jian10 minutes ago
-
Saudi crown prince demands Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires at Arab summit9 minutes ago
-
US climate action 'to continue' after Trump win: Podesta9 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year3 hours ago
-
Saudi crown prince demands Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires at Arab summit4 hours ago