(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Sunday, in which they discussed NATO membership bids of Ukraine and Sweden as well as the deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, the Turkish presidency said.

"The talks focused on Ukraine's status in NATO, Sweden's membership in NATO, the supply of F-16 aircraft and Turkey's process of full membership in the European Union (EU). The leaders agreed to meet in person in Vilnius (at the NATO summit) and discuss in detail Turkey-US bilateral relations and regional issues," the readout said.

Erdogan told Biden that "Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by amending anti-terrorism legislation, but the fact that supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK/PYD/YPG), banned in Turkey, continue to freely hold demonstrations glorifying terrorism makes the steps taken futile," the presidency said.

The Turkish leader also said that "it is wrong to connect Turkey's request on F-16 procurement with Sweden's membership" and thanked Biden for backing Ankara's push for F-16 fighter jets deliveries.

"Declaring that Turkey is principled and honest about Turkey's EU membership, President Erdogan said that Ankara will revive the process of full EU membership and wants leading European Union countries and EU leaders to send a clear and strong message of support for Turkey's membership at the Vilnius summit," the statement read.