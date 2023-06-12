Erdogan, Biden May Hold Talks at NATO Summit in Vilnius in July - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit that will take place in Vilnius from July 11-12, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Monday, citing sources.

Apart from Biden, Erdogan is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other foreign leaders during the summit, the report said.

Moreover, Biden may soon contact Ankara over the phone following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, the newspaper reported. In the coming days, there is also a possibility of a phone conversations between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.