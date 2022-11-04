UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Biden To Discuss Grain Deal At G20 Summit In Indonesia - Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali in mid-November, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin  said on Thursday.

"Our president and Biden will meet at the G20. Here, face to face, of course, he (Erdogan) will explain everything (the resumption of grain deal security corridor)," Kalin told the CNN Turk broadcaster.

On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving Ukrainian written guarantees on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

Journalists asked Erdogan how he had managed to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to the grain deal, but the Turkish leader said he would tell Biden first.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The deal will expire on November 19.

