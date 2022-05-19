UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Biden To Hold Meeting To Resolve Issues - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is being prepared, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that the presidents will discuss issues in bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu said he had "a good meeting" with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York following media reports of Ankara blocking NATO talks on Sweden and Finland's membership bids.

"Today there was a meeting at the ministerial level, (US Under Secretary Victoria) Nuland visited Ankara before.

A meeting is also planned at the level of leaders of the two countries, in order to discuss issues that have arisen in bilateral relations," Cavusoglu told reporters, adding that Turkey-US negotiations on deliveries of F-16 fighter jets are "positive."

Cavusoglu also said that NATO will discuss Turkey's concerns over the membership of Finland and Sweden in the alliance.

The US president said earlier on Wednesday that he is "not going to Turkey," adding that he believes the sides will resolve differences and "gonna be okay."

