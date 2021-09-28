Erdogan, Biden to Meet on G20 Sidelines in Rome in October - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden will have a tête-à-tête on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, the TRT channel reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden will have a tête-à-tête on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, the TRT channel reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The G20 summit will take place from October 30-31.

Last week, Erdogan said that work with his US counterpart had not seen a very good start, adding that bilateral relations had recently deteriorated. He also accused Washington of stepping up support for "regional terrorists."