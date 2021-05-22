UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Blasts Countries That Refuse To Recognize WHO-Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:40 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday slammed the World Health Organization member countries that refuse to recognize some of WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday slammed the World Health Organization member countries that refuse to recognize some of WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines.

The Turkish president's opprobrium was likely aimed at the European Union after it excluded all vaccines that are not approved by the European Medicines Agency from its digital vaccination certificate, including China's Sinopharm vaccine, which is used in many countries and has been approved by the WHO.

"There is no justification for any country that is a member of the World Health Organization to refuse to recognize a vaccine approved by this organization," Erdogan told the Global Health Summit in Rome.

The president also noted that all control measures against outbreaks should be coordinated and proportional, as well as maintain a delicate balance between health and economy. In addition, Erdogan spoke against possible discrimination against non-vaccinated people.

The WHO approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in early May. It is used in many countries around the world, including some in Europe.

