UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Blasts 'disgusting' Charlie Hebdo Cartoons

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:45 PM

Erdogan blasts 'disgusting' Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday vented his outrage at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for mocking him in a front-page cartoon

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday vented his outrage at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for mocking him in a front-page cartoon.

His office also vowed to take unspecified "legal and diplomatic actions" against the weekly.

The publication has stoked fury in Turkish political circles and added to a sense of crisis enveloping Turkey's deteriorating relations with France.

It came out just days after Erdogan called for a boycott of French products and questioned President Emmanuel Macron's sanity for promoting a drive against radical islam.

Macron's accompanying defence of the media's right to mock religion has stirred angry protests across Turkey and swathes of the Muslim world.

Erdogan said he had never personally seen the Charlie Hebdo drawing because he did not want to "give credit to such immoral publications".

But he called it "disgusting" nonetheless.

"I don't need to say anything to those scoundrels who insult my beloved Prophet (PBUH) on such a scale," Erdogan said in a speech to his party's lawmakers in the parliament.

"I am sad and frustrated not because of this disgusting attack on me personally but because of the impertinence taking aim at our Prophet we love more than ourselves," he said.

Erdogan on Wednesday accused "Macron and those who share the same mentality with him" of pursuing "vicious, provocative and ugly policies that sow the seeds of hatred".

Ankara prosecutors said they were launching an investigation into the publication for "insulting the head of state".

The cartoon was published in the middle of an emotional debate over France's broader policy toward Muslims.

That conversation has been lent urgency by the murder near Paris this month of a teacher who showed his class the blasphemous sketches previously published by Charlie Hebdo.

Macron's defence of the drawings saw tens of thousands march Tuesday through the Bangladesh capital Dhaka and protesters burn pictures of Macron and French tricolour flags in Syria.

Smaller protests returned to Dhaka on Wednesday and also hit the Indian city Mumbai and parts of the Gaza Strip.

"If the statesmen of Europe want peace and stability in their countries, they must honour the dignity of Muslims, respecting their values," protester Ozgur Bursali said at a rally outside the French embassy in Ankara.

Related Topics

India Murder Attack Mumbai World Bangladesh Syria Europe Turkey Parliament Gaza France Dhaka Paris Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan March Muslim Media Share Love Sad

Recent Stories

UAE continuing pivotal role in supporting women: S ..

21 minutes ago

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

36 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

36 minutes ago

DC announces jobs for heirs of sanitary workers di ..

3 minutes ago

Asad Umar laid the foundation stone of Shah Allah ..

3 minutes ago

Court seeks report from NAB DG on Shehbaz Sharif's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.