ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has briefed German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Turkish-Russian agreement on Idlib, and has called for reviewing the migration agreement between Turkey and the European Union, Erdogan's administration said on Friday.

At their talks, held in Moscow on Thursday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province and on joint patrols along the strategically important M4 highway, currently controlled by militants.

"Our president has briefed Merkel, over the phone, on the agreement with Russia on Idlib, noting that it will protect civilians and Turkish military, and will ensure regional stability. He has also called for reviewing the migration agreement between Turkey and the EU, since the previous deals no longer work," the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

Erdogan has accused Greece of violating refugees' rights and neglecting international documents, the statement read on.