Erdogan Calls COVID-19 Pandemic Biggest Crisis Since WWII

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:42 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic, defined by its disastrous economic and humanitarian impact on people's lives, was the biggest crisis since World War II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic, defined by its disastrous economic and humanitarian impact on people's lives, was the biggest crisis since World War II.

"With its economic fallout, the pandemic has turned into the biggest crisis since World War II," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Speaking via an online conference with Turkeys' ruling Justice and Development Party, the president noted that the plans for the future had to be revised, considering the coronavirus situation in the country, as well as in neighboring Europe and Iran.

Erdogan went on to say that Turkey was prepared for the Holy Month of Ramadan starting Friday with "highest-level" measures taken.

"We aim to transition to normal life after the Eid holiday [end of May]," the Turkish leader added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Turkey since the start of the outbreak has reached 90,980. The death toll stands at 2,140.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 171,000 people have died from the disease.

