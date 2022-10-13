Erdogan Calls for Developing New Architecture of Global Security System

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The architecture of the world security system must be developed anew, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"We believe that the global security architecture should be redesigned based on a new understanding that is more fair and equitable," Erdogan said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

The world is more than five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the president added.